Clearwater Racing to take on WEC 2018/19 ‘Super Season’

Clearwater Racing has confirmed and expressed interested in staying in the World Endurance Championship for next season’s highly debated 2018/19 ‘Super Season’.

The Singaporean team would remain the same for next year, with Matt Griffin, Keita Sawa and Mok Weng Sun taking to the wheel of the team’s Ferrari 488 GTE. AF Corse would still be the team’s core support as the Am-class team look ahead to next season. A relatively unchanged line-up and team suggests the Singapore team have a lot of faith and trust in what the team put together this season.

The #61 car did spend a lot of the first part of the season battling at the front of the class and being in contention for the class championship. With one race to go, the team are third in the championship with still a mathematical possibility of taking the title being 19 points behind. Their 2017 campaign has brought them one class victory, one pole position and five podiums. It is understandable why the team are keen to add to their success next year.

Ahead of this weekend’s race, Sun confirmed the team’s commitment to the WEC. “I made the final decision to do it after Shanghai,” he told DailySportsCar. “And after this season, if I was going to do it it could only be with the the same guys. This year has been so much fun, a huge set of challenges but so much fun in doing it. I’m delighted to be keeping this team together.”

The team’s managing director, Arj Kulasegaram is just as excited about the new season as Sun. “This is a very special group. I am hugely proud of what they have achieved so far and it’s great to be able to confirm that we can continue to build on everything we have learned this season.”

“There were some other options on the table but the second I was asked by Weng to be part of this again it was an easy ‘yes’.” Griffin said, upon being asked about continuing with Clearwater. “This is a team that knows how to go racing, knows how to do it with style, and knows how to enjoy themselves while we all do it.”

To end, Sawa added: “We have learned so much this season together, and I am delighted to be coming back with the team – We know the circuits better, and the car better together, the ‘Super Season’ will be stronger!”