Commonwealth Games gold medallist John Steffensen confirms Carrera Cup Australia entry

Dual Commonwealth Games gold medallist John Steffensen has announced his plans to compete in the 2018 Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia championship.

With his rookie season under his belt in the 2017 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Australia, the former olympian finished in eighth place in the overall standings.

Steffensen follows in the footsteps of Jaxon Evans, Dylan O’Keeffe, and Porsche Junior Matt Campbell in moving in to the Carrera Cup Australia championship.

The 35-year-old will driving for the new Supercars Championship and Carrera Cup team, 23Red Racing, owned by Phil Munday and Lucas Dumbrell and managed by former Carrera Cup front-runner, Cam McConville.

“This is a huge step in my motor racing career and I can’t wait to make the move into the Carrera Cup series for next season,” said Steffensen.

“Having retired from a professional athletics career, I feel incredibly privileged to be able to transition into another sport at such a professional level. Carrera Cup is one of Australia’s most professional and competitive motor racing championships and features an unbelievably high calibre of driver talent, including a raft of former and future Supercars Championship drivers.

“Racing in GT3 Cup Challenge this year was great preparation for the 2018 Carrera Cup season. Carrera Cup is a completely new challenge; in addition to the immense driving competition, you have more cars around you on some of Australia’s most challenging race circuits, including Adelaide, Bathurst and Gold Coast.”

For 2018, the Carrera Cup Australia competitors will take delivery of their new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars at Sydney Motorsport Park on 24 January 2018, ahead of the season’s opening round in March.