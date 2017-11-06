Cronje And Albatec Aim High for World RX of South Africa

Mark Cronje will make his debut this weekend in the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship at the first ever World RX of South Africa and has set his sights on a Semi-Final place.

The South African driver, who already has experience in Rallying, Circuit Racing and Off-road Racing, is looking forward to his World RX debut and has already shown good pace during his first Rallycross event where he took part in the French Rallycross Championship event held at Lessay.

Cronje qualified for the Semi-Finals at the French Rallycross Championship event and was on for a place in the Supercar Final before losing out due to suspensions damage. His debut was at the wheel of the Albatec Racing Peugeot 208 WRX and the South African driver will again drive for the Dumfries based squad this weekend.

Cronje explained his excitement of taking part in his first ever home World RX event.

“I’m excited to be racing at World RX of South Africa and very much looking forward to racing in front of my home supporters,” said Cronje.

“The rallycross event we did at Lessay was a steep learning curve, but I left France a whole lot wiser than when I arrived. Albatec gave me the perfect introduction into the world of FIA World Rallycross.”

As his squad returns to World RX action ths weekend, Team Principal Andy Scott is eager to see how the South African driver performs against the best in World Rallycross whilst adapting to a new circuit.

“Personally, I’m really looking forward to going to Cape Town for World RX of South Africa, and particularly excited to see how Mark fares against world-class opposition,” explained Scott.

“He proved in France that he has certainly has the talent and speed behind the wheel, but he also showed a professional approach to rallycross and working within the team environment, so I have every confidence that he will adjust well to World RX.”