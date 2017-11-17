Cronje Enjoys World RX Debut in South Africa with Albatec Racing

The World RX of South Africa was not the only factor to make a debut in the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship. Home driver Mark Cronje made his debut in his home event and received massive support from his multitude of fans.

The South African driver, behind the wheel of an Albatec Racing Peugeot 208 WRX Supercar, had already experienced Rallycross by competing in the final round of the French Rallycross Championship. However his World RX debut was a little different.

Despite suffering mechanical issues in Q2 and damage in Q4, Cronje thrilled the home crowd by winning his Q4 race and showing good pace against the quality entry of the best Rallycross drivers in the world.

Despite winning his Qualifying Race in Q4, the South African driver finished the event outside the top twelve and missed out on the Semi-Finals at Killarney International Raceway.

Cronje explains how much he enjoyed his World RX debut at his home event.

“It was such an incredible experience competing in the event and now I have a taste for more,” explained Cronje. “You can rest assured that I will continue this journey and now it’s time to start making it happen for 2018.”

“We received tremendous support from the fans both at the track and across social media, and the weekend has shown me just how great World RX is, and that I’d love to be there again next season.”

Team Principal Andy Scott was very happy with the South African driver’s outright performance in what was the Dumfries Team’s last event in 2017. The support of the local crowd was one of the high points of the weekend and something that Scott was proud to see.

“We were all blown away by the support we received at Killarney in what was probably the most enjoyable weekend we’ve had in rallycross,” explained Scott.

“The enthusiastic crowd was so passionate about rallycross, very supportive of Mark, and it was great to be a part of that. It’s really fired us up to consider being a part of the world championship again!”

Thanks to the crowd support as they watched Cronje show good pace against the top level drivers who compete in the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship, Scott is hopeful that the South African will return to World RX with the team.

Along with this hope for the future, Scott alluding to some very big plans to be announced soon for Albatec Racing and its future in Rallycross for 2018 and beyond.

“I really hope this isn’t the last we see of Mark Cronje in an Albatec car. He delivered everything we could have hoped for in terms of his professionalism, support, and dedication to the job required.”

“In the meantime, we’ve got some incredibly exciting plans we’ve been working on coming to fruition very shortly, which will see Albatec remain at the top level of rallycross for the foreseeable future.”