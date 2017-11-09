DA Racing Looking To End 2017 on a High in South Africa

As the World RX of South Africa makes its debut in the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship, DA Racing are coming to the end of their first full season in the series and hope to end the year on a positive note at the Killarney International Circuit.

Ending the season just as they began it, the French outfit will field both of its ex-Team Peugeot-Hansen Peugeot 208 WRX Supercars. Jean-Baptiste Dubourg returns from his recent break where he became a father and Gregoire Demoustier returns for his final World RX event from his limited programme in 2017.

Whilst the team welcomed the likes of former WRC ace Francois Duval and former World RX ace Davy Jeanney to fill in for Dubourg, the chance for the French driver to learn a new circuit at the same time as everyone else releases some pressure on him.

“After enjoying the joys of fatherhood, I’m looking forward to returning to the FIA World Rallycross Championship for the first event in South Africa,” explained the Frenchman.

“It’s going to be an enjoyable event to conclude our first season in the World Championship. We will have to work hard to quickly get acquainted with this new circuit from the start of the weekend, to find the right rhythm.”

For Demoustier, he is looking forward to learning a new track and using a good base setup from the beginning. The Belgian driver has combined a busy year that has included GT action and appearances in the TCR International Series as well as his programme with DA Racing in World RX.



“The three months since I last drove the Team DA Racing-Eurodatacar 208 WRX have begun to feel like a long time,” said the Belgian driver. “We showed a good trajectory of progress at Lohéac in September and have a good base to work from for the race in Cape Town.”

“Everyone will discover the track for the first time this weekend but every rallycross track I have been to this season I have had to learn for the first time, so we can draw on those lessons in South Africa.”