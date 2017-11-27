Daniel Ricciardo: “Not A Good Race For Me”

Daniel Ricciardo is excited to go on holiday and take a break after retiring from the season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The Aussie retired on lap 20 in the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a hydraulic problem as he ran in fourth place.

“Not a good race day for me unfortunately.” Said Ricciardo. “At turn 19 I felt something strange with the steering so I thought I had a flat tyre.

“Then just before the pit lane I said: “I’m coming in.”

The Red Bull Racing driver pulled over to the side of the track after exiting the pit lane after the problem was not fixed during the stop.

“Then when we got back out the steering wheel was still strange and it suddenly got very heavy so I could tell that I was looking hydraulic pressure.” Admitted Ricciardo. “I lost the power steering and then we couldn’t change gears and that was that.”

Ricciardo was battling with Kimi Raikkonen for fourth in the drivers championship but his retirement allowed the Scuderia Ferrari driver to move ahead of the Australian.

The Red Bull has retired from three of the last four races as the season ended with a whimper.

“I’m now excited to go on holiday, really looking forward to the break and hopefully next year we’ll come back stronger.” Said the Aussie. “Not a good last few races for me unfortunately.

“We had some highs this year and a lot of positive moments but it’s not the nicest way to end the season with a DNF.”