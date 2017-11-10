Daniel Ricciardo: “For what we’ve got here we looked competitive”

Daniel Ricciardo was satisfied with the results of practice on Friday at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, with the Red Bull Racing driver ending up best of the rest in third place in the afternoon session.

Despite heading into the weekend knowing he has a ten-place penalty for another Renault power unit element change, this time the MGU-H, Ricciardo felt confident that Red Bull has a strong car this weekend in Brazil.

The Australian is hoping for some intervention from the weather in order to be in with a chance of pole position on Saturday, although he fully expects in fully dry conditions to be trailing the two Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team drivers, with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas ending one-two in both sessions on Friday.

“I’m pretty happy with Friday,” admitted Ricciardo. “For what we’ve got here we looked competitive. The long runs looked okay but the Mercs looked really strong.

“We can definitely find a little bit more for tomorrow but I don’t think we’re far off and we don’t have to make many changes tonight. It’s never a circuit where we have dominated in the past so to be close to Ferrari and at least in the fight with them seems positive.

“I’d like some rain for Qualifying tomorrow and I can try and fight for pole. I know if I get it I won’t start there because of my penalty, but anyway it would be good to start eleventh for the race. That’s my target.”