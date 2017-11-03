DTM champion René Rast claims “ADAC Motorsportsman of the Year” award

2017 DTM champion René Rast has been voted “ADAC Motorsportsman of the Year” by the biggest German motor club in a season that has seen him not only take the championship in one of the most competitive seasons of DTM in recent years, but also finish on the podium at the 2016 Rolex 24 at Daytona and star in other endurance races throughout the season.

“Being chosen as the ‘Motorsportsman of the Year’ by the ADAC is a great honor for me,” says Rast.“It is special to succeed Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg, who won this title last year.”

ADAC representatives and high-profile German journalists all had their say on the award and based their decision to choose Rast on his hard work, dedication, mental strength and ability to keep a cool head under pressure.

Aside from the stellar season in 2017, Rast has had a successful career through the motorsport ranks, winning the Porsche Mobil1 Supercup three seasons in a row, winning a race and finishing on the podium multiple times in the LMP2 class of the FIA World Endurance Championship, including a second place finish at Le Mans last year and success in the Blancpain GT Series.

Former winners of the ADAC Motorsportsman of the Year include rally legend Walter Röhrl, Hans-Joachim Stuck, Michael Schumacher, Martin Tomczyk, Mike Rockenfeller and last year Nico Rosberg.