Earl Bamber: “World Champion! It just sounds amazing”

Earl Bamber was in a celebratory mood after securing the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship LMP1 Drivers’ title alongside team-mates Timo Bernhard and Brendon Hartley with a second place finish in the 6 Hours of Shanghai on Sunday.

The #2 Porsche squad has been the team to beat in 2017, with the trio triumphing in four races so far, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, and New Zealander Bamber was ecstatic to add the Endurance crown to his previous titles with the Weissach manufacturer.

Bamber was the 2013 and 2014 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia champion, with the New Zealander adding the Porsche Supercup Drivers’ championship as well in 2014, but following the triumph in Shanghai, he feels amazing to add the World Endurance title to his résumé.

“World Champion! It just sounds amazing,” said Bamber. “The team was fighting hard for it all year and now we grab the manufacturers and drivers world championship.

“I did a double stint at the start of the race. It was okay but it didn’t look like we were on the right tyre. I just tried to manage the tyre as best as I could for the double stint. The tyres held on very, very well actually, but we didn’t have a chance against the Toyota.

“The task was to bring it home in third position which ultimately became second. This weekend is super special. I can hardly believe that I won my first championship with Porsche back in 2013, only four years ago.”