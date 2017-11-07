EKSRX Have Scores To Settle at World RX of South Africa

The World RX of South Africa makes its debut as the final round of the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship this weekend, however there are still scores to be settled at the Killarney International Circuit for the EKSRX squad.

With the Drivers Championship and Teams Championship already decided for 2017, the biggest point of the weekend will be the fight for second place. 2016 FIA World Rallycross Champion Mattias Ekstrom is out to secure second place away from rival Petter Solberg but knows he has a hard job ahead of him.

Despite a good start to the season and his recent success in Germany, Ekstrom has now fallen to third place in the Drivers Championship, but as he points out:

“Becoming ‘best of the rest’ isn’t bad either, we’re going to give this our all in South Africa.”

With Ekstrom and Solberg fighting for position on track, the best thing you can do is buckle up and hold on as these two titans of World RX go head to head for the final race of the year.

There is also the Teams Championship to consider. Currently Team Peugeot-Hansen hold second place in the title race but a good score from the EKSRX Audi S1 Quattro’s could see them overhaul their Franco-Swedish rivals at the end of the year.

With a twenty-eight point gap to Team Peugeot-Hansen and fifty-six points on offer, its game on for the last round of the year and Topi Heikkinen is ready for it.

“We’re sure of third position, so we’ll be going for all-out attack once again in South Africa. It’s going to be a tremendous finale of the season,” said Heikkinen.

Coming to the end of his first season with the Audi Sport backed squad, Reinis Nitiss is looking forward to a new track to learn and the excitement of bringing World RX to a new audience at the end of what has been an exciting and intriguing season.

“Everything I’ve seen and heard about the new track is very positive. We expect the atmosphere there to be great as well. The places in the grandstands are said to be sold out already.”