Esteban Ocon: “It’s frustrating because the car was quick“

Sahara Force India F1 Team driver Esteban Ocon had an early exit from the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, when he was taken out of contention by Haas F1 Team driver Romain Grosjean on lap one.

The incident saw the Frenchman’s impressive forty-five race run come to an end, having not retired from a single seater race since Macau 2014, and Ocon was not happy that record was brought to an abrupt conclusion this weekend.

There was little the Frenchman could do as Grosjean ploughed into the side of the VJM10, having lost control of his Haas after sustaining a puncture. Ocon was forced off-road, with the impact resulting in heavy damage and a puncture, which meant he was unable to make it back to the pits for repair.

The Force India driver was frustrated to have his race end so soon, and believes strong points were likely, as the car had felt strong all weekend.

“I’m not happy to retire from the race. I knew this day would come at some stage, but I wasn’t expecting it to be today.

“It’s a shame because it has been three years since my last retirement in single-seater’s [in 2014]. There was nothing I could do; Romain [Grosjean] lost the car in turn six and crashed into me.

“He made a mistake and I suffered from it, my front wheel rim was damaged so I couldn’t even drive back to the pits.

“It’s frustrating because the car was quick and we had the pace to be fighting up there with Checo.

“Days like this happen but I hope it will be another three years before it happens again.”