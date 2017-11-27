Esteban Ocon: “It Was a Really Quiet Race With Not a Huge Amount of Things Happening”

Esteban Ocon was far from excited during the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in what the Frenchman describes “a really quiet race”, but with the season coming to a close he reflects on a job well done in 2017.

Ocon started the race at the Yas Marina circuit in ninth place and despite a good start in which he initially jumped ahead of Nico Hulkenberg and challenged his own team-mate, Ocon finished in eighth, benefitting only from the retirement of Daniel Ricciardo ahead of him.

“It was a really quiet race with not a huge amount of things happening,” said Ocon. “The start was the busy moment when I almost got ahead of Hulkenberg, but he was on the racing line and he was able to brake later.

“From there I was running a different strategy compared to Checo and although I was getting closer to him at the end, I just didn’t have enough laps to catch him.”

Ocon finished his first full season in Formula 1 in eighth place in the drivers’ world championship, just thirteen points behind his much more experienced team-mate, Sergio Perez, and with the season now over, Ocon looks ahead to his second year with the Sahara Force India F1 Team.

“It’s nice to end the year with another strong result and I’m really proud of what we have achieved as a team this year. The winter months ahead will involve a lot of training so that I can come back even stronger in 2018.”