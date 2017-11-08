Esteban Ocon: “Wet or Dry, We Will Be Strong” at Interlagos

Esteban Ocon believes he can be strong no matter the weather conditions for the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos, an “old-school” and unforgiving circuit.

Ocon, who raced at Interlagos for the first time last year, has performed consistently throughout 2017, aiding his Sahara Force India F1 Team to fourth in the constructors’ championship. The Frenchman believes he can continue his strong form at what he claims is one of his favourite circuits.

“Interlagos is definitely one of my favourite tracks on the calendar,” says Ocon. “I drove there for the first time last year and had a very strong race in the rain.

“It’s an old-school track with little margin for error. As a driver, you always get more of a buzz from these types of circuit.

“As we saw last year, the weather conditions can be very unpredictable. I enjoyed driving in the wet last year and would be happy if it rains again.

“Whether it’s wet or dry, we will be strong because the car is performing really well and it’s a good chance to score some more points.”

Away from the racing at Interlagos, Ocon claims that Sao Paulo’s food is the main draw.

“Away from the track, I’ve always thought Sao Paulo is a cool place. Everybody talks about the food and there are some amazing restaurants. It’s always a good place to eat meat.”