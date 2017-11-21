Eventful Bahrain Outing for Manor in the WEC Finale

The CEFC Manor TRS Racing had an eventful race at the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain.

Car 25 manned by Vitaly Petrov and the 24 at the hands of Jean Eric Vergne both got good starts and managed to gain positions to run in fourth and fifth. Five minutes into the six hours a safety car period was called to allow a bollard to be replaced.

At the restart Petrov made a good restart to jump up to P2 before battling the #36 Signatech Alpine Matmut to take over the lead of the LMP2 class.

“It was a fantastic race, at the beginning it was a lot of fun, we were fighting for the lead and took the lead and pulled away,” said Petrov. “The team did a good job and worked hard all weekend to find the best set up and I think we achieved this. I want to thank the team for a wonderful season and wish them good luck in the future.”

As the race entered its second hour driver changes took place with Matt Rao and Roberto Gonzalez taking over and competing double stints, dropping the #24 to fifth and the #25 to seventh.

“It was a difficult race for us after a really good start and good period running in P1 with car 25 and P3 with car 24 but in the end we were just edged out,” said President and Sporting Director Graeme Lowdon after the team finished in fifth and sixth.

“It is frustrating when once again we were close to the podium but the team did a great job all weekend,” the Briton continued.

“I would like to thank everyone in our team and all of our drivers, sponsors and partners for all the teamwork that has gone into 2017. I would like to say congratulations to Rebellion on claiming the LMP2 championship.”

For the 2018/19 WEC ‘super season’ the Manor team is set to move up to the LMP1 class with Ginetta.