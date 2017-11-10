F1 Brazil: Hamilton Fastest Again in second practice

Lewis Hamilton was quickest during Free Practice 2 today at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Brazil, but Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team team-mate Valtteri Bottas wasn’t far off his pace throughout the session.

Whilst Hamilton had the advantage over the entire lap, it was Bottas who was the fastest man on track throughout Sectors One and Three, and finished the Practice just 0.048 seconds slower. Third fastest was Red Bull Racing‘s Daniel Ricciardo.

The Scuderia Ferrari drivers were split by Max Verstappen in fourth and sixth respectively, with fourth placed Sebastian Vettel and Verstappen both having moments as the session drew to a close, although both finished unscathed.

The best of the rest accolade fell to Esteban Ocon, who finished seventh quickest and well in front of team-mate Sergio Perez, who could only manage twelfth. Felipe Massa looks to be in good form for Williams Martini Racing at what will be his last home race, finishing eighth fastest, ahead of Renault Sport Formula 1 Team‘s Nico Hülkenberg and McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team‘s Fernando Alonso.

Alonso appeared to be having issues earlier in the session, but the team was able to resolve them so the Spaniard could set a time on the Supersoft tyres.

Just outside of the top ten was Carlos Sainz Jr., who was not able to match new team-mate Hülkenberg’s time. Perez came next, and thirteenth was Stoffel Vandoorne in the second McLaren, who had a big spin at Turn 2 but was able to keep the car out of the barriers.

Fourteenth and fifteenth fastest were Lance Stroll and Romain Grosjean, with the latter suffering an off early in the session at turn four, while he also ran across the run-off zone at turn one after locking up his brakes. They were ahead of both Scuderia Toro Rosso drivers, who managed to get some running this afternoon after a torrid Free Practice One.

Eighteenth and nineteenth were the two Sauber F1 Team drivers, Pascal Wehrlein ahead Marcus Ericsson, although the latter did not complete the session after making contact with the wall midway through practice after spinning Mergulho. The Swede was able to recover the car to the pits, but he did not return to the track before the session concluded.

Italian Antonio Giovinazzi finished the session in the Haas F1 Team car twentieth fastest as he took over the car of Kevin Magnussen for the session, with the Dane returning to the car on Saturday. The team made the unusual decision to switch Ferrari reserve driver Giovinazzi’s outing in Brazil to second practice rather than the usual option of running in the first session.

The Mercedes team looks dominant so far this weekend, but which of the two drivers will be quickest when it counts tomorrow in qualifying?