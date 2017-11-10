Felipe Massa: “It’s fantastic to race at home”

Following the announcement that he will retire following the end of the current season, Felipe Massa heads into his final Brazilian Grand Prix aiming for a strong result, something that has eluded him in the past two seasons.

The Williams Martini Racing driver had initially retired from Formula 1 at the end of 2016 and had an emotional race weekend in his homeland, walking down the pit lane to a chorus of cheers and applause after crashing out in difficult conditions on the start/finish straight.

Now the Brazilian is hoping for a much better weekend in 2017 around a track he is twice a Grand Prix winner at back in 2006 and 2008, and he says the weekend will be special whatever the outcome.

“Brazil, my home race!” said Massa. “It is always very special, and I will never forget what happened last year.

“Last year’s result was terrible, but the love, people and reception I witnessed was amazing. It’s fantastic to race at home, in the place where I started my career, and I’m looking forward to having a good race.

“I’ve had many good races in Brazil. Unfortunately, the last two years I didn’t but I really hope we can this year and I can enjoy being in my town, with my people. I really hope we have a good result, that is the most important thing.”