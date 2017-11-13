Felipe Massa: “The Race Today was Perfect”

Williams Martini Racing’s Felipe Massa said it was an ‘amazing result’ as he finished seventh in his final Brazilian Grand Prix.

Massa made a terrific start to move up to sixth from his starting grid spot of ninth before overtaking former teammate, Fernando Alonso, on the safety car restart.

The Brazilian slipped back when Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo made their way back through the field, but Massa hung on to seventh.

“The race today was perfect, from beginning to end.” Said Massa. “An amazing start, overtaking a few cars, then an amazing restart after the safety car, passing Alonso.

“I knew it would be very important to pass him for my race and result.”

Massa struggled with the tyres on his Williams car throughout the race and had Alonso for company all race long.

The Brazilian had the Sahara Force India of Sergio Perez cut the gap during the closing stages of the race, but Massa kept both him and Alonso behind to secure his best result since Bahrain.

“I managed to keep him behind, even without tyres at the end,” said Massa “I’m so happy and emotional about my race today.

“I finish with my head held high, that’s the most important thing, in this place which is amazing for me.”

“The only thing I can say is obrigado, I will miss all of you guys.” he added.