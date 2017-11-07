Fernando Alonso: “This circuit should suit our car better than the last couple of tracks“

McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team driver Fernando Alonso says the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace should suit the MCL32 more so than recent tracks they have visited on the Formula 1 calendar, and is hopeful of a strong race at the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend.

The Spaniard feels that as long as McLaren perform well in qualifying on Saturday, they should be in with a shot at a good points haul on Sunday.

“Interlagos is one of the great ‘classic’ tracks on the calendar, with an incredible history and a long list of famous names that have lifted the trophy. It’s also one of the most dramatic grands prix of the year – there are always incidents and action and the weather plays a big part in the outcome.

“This circuit should suit our car better than the last couple of tracks, so we hope we can give ourselves the best chance in qualifying as starting position is very important in a race where a lot can happen.”

Having come off the back of a couple of difficult circuits for McLaren, where they performed better than anticipated, Alonso is confident but hesitant about the Woking based squad’s chances this weekend.

“After the USA and Mexico, we’re looking ahead to Brazil and Abu Dhabi with a bit more expectation as we knew those tracks would be really difficult for us. However, Mexico was definitely a surprise and we performed better than we anticipated.

“This will surely be a tricky race and there are always risks to take with the weather and strategy, but if we can start the race from where we should be in qualifying, it could give us a good chance to score some points.”