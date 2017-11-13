Ferrari’s Arrivabene: “Today we got confirmation, we have a very good car”

Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Maurizio Arrivabene says the squad’s performance across the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix race weekend, shows just how strong a car they have in the SF70H.

The Italian commended the skill of his drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen who easily held off a Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team drive apiece, despite things getting extremely close at the top of the order, to seal Ferrari’s first victory in Brazil since 2008.

Arrivabene also thanked the whole team for their dedication and hard work across the season, which has allowed them to improve despite coming up against adversity at times.

“Already yesterday, in qualifying, it was clear that the SF70H was quick and well prepared. Today, we got the confirmation that we have a very good car at our disposal.

“The result of this race is also down to the great job carried out by the team, both here at the track and back in Maranello, not forgetting the drivers who, on the day, know how to step up to the mark.”

Although Ferrari and Vettel are now both out of the running for a title in 2017, Arrivabene says they will keep fighting right until the chequered flag falls at the final race of the season.

Ferrari would love to end the year on a high by taking victory at the season finale in Abu Dhabi in two weeks’ time, and will be pushing to make that happen.

“Now we look ahead to the next challenge in Abu Dhabi, still determined to give it our all, right to the very end.”