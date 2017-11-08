Force India to be More Aggressive in Remaining Races – Vijay Mallya

Sahara Force India F1 Team owner Vijay Mallya says that now his team has secured fourth in the constructors’ championship, they can afford to be more aggressive and take more risks in pursuit of a strong finish to the season.

Mallya’s two drivers, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, have performed well to secure fourth for the team but it’s not been without incident with both drivers coming together at several points during the season.

Due to the incidents, the team has issued strict team orders in recent races. Now though, the team say they will let Perez and Ocon race each other and Mallya has suggested the team will be more aggressive in how they operate in the hope of achieving the podium finish that has eluded them so far this year.

“To have confirmed fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship for the second consecutive year is a wonderful achievement,” says Mallya. I’m incredibly proud of the entire team and delighted we have done so with two races in hand.

“It’s already been our strongest season yet in terms of points scored and we are just 25 shy of the 200 points mark. It shows how consistent we have been all year.

“With fourth place secure, we have the freedom to take a new approach into the remaining races – perhaps by trying some different things or different Friday drivers in the car to see what we can learn for next year.

“We can also be more aggressive with strategies and take more risks. We’re still hungry for strong results and want to end the season on a high note. The race in Brazil this week is an opportunity to continue our run of strong performances at the very least.”