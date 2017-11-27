Formula 1 lets it hair down at Amber Lounge after party

The 2017 Formula 1 season came to an end in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, but life in the fast lane was not over for the drivers and teams as they hit the Amber Lounge for a spectacular season finale party.

It was certainly the venue of choice, as seventeen drivers and members from every Formula 1 team in the paddock headed for the after party, ready to show that their moves on the dance floor were every bit as impressive as their moves on track.

A number of prestigious celebrities joined them for the Amber Lounge spectacle, as Ella Eyre took to the stage to provide the entertainment, blasting out her well-known hits ‘Came Here for Love’ and ‘Waiting All Night’, whilst ensuring she gave a shout out to every Formula 1 driver that made 2017 an exciting season.

Amber Lounge was founded by Sonia Irvine, one of the leading names synonymous with F1 nightlife experiences, who set-up the club with the dream of hosting the most desirable and prestigious events on the F1 calendar.

The club is located at three other racing destinations besides Yas Island and provides non-stop nightlife for the whole race weekend.

Amber Lounge CEO Irvine talked of the incredible night that was had by all on Sunday, and how she is already looking forward to hosting the exciting events they have lined up for 2018.

“What an incredible night, with Formula 1 quite rightly letting its hair down at the end of another hard-fought but incredible season.

“Amber Lounge Abu Dhabi just keeps getting better and better.

“We’ve enjoyed two incredible after party nights this weekend, as well as a variety of Amber Lounge hospitality experiences, and I am so thrilled that we continue to provide guests with the most entertaining and luxurious way to experience the true glamour of F1.

“As the sun sets on 2017’s on-track action, our thoughts have already turned to the Monaco Grand Prix, the first pit stop in what is shaping up to be an exciting Amber Lounge 2018 calendar.”