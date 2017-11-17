GP Extreme strikes race partner deal with Sauber in Abu Dhabi

In a one-off race deal, GP Extreme will collaborate with the Sauber F1 Team for the season finale at the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

GP Extreme provides motorsports fans with the chance to live out their dreams, by enjoying the ultimate racetrack driving experience, in one of the high performance vehicles from their fantastic collection, which includes classic Formula 1 cars.

As part of the deal, the GP Extreme logo will feature on the noses of the two Sauber C36 machines, at the final race of the year.

Sauber Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur said he was looking forward to working with GP Extreme in Abu Dhabi.

“We are pleased about our race partnership with GP Extreme.

“As providers of a true racing experience, GP Extreme have selected the ideal platform with the Abu Dhabi twilight race – and 2017 season finale – through which to reach out to their customers.

“We look forward to working with GP Extreme at this special occasion.”

GP Extreme founder Frédéric Fatien explained how the collaboration with Sauber is the perfect way for GP Extreme to expand their market to the Middle East.

“We are thrilled to be associated with the Sauber F1 Team for the upcoming F1 Abu Dhabi race next weekend.

“GP Extreme has the objective of bringing the motorsport legacy to the Middle East, and sharing our passion with local racing enthusiasts by providing unique driving experiences.

“Supporting the Sauber F1 Team for this particular event is a true testament of our ambitions, and we are looking forward to collaborating on this partnership during the last race of this season.”