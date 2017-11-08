Haas Guenther Steiner: “Nothing is impossible to happen”

Haas F1 Team Boss Guenther Steiner is hoping the American squad can put in another solid performance at this weekend’s 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix, after achieving one of their best results of the year last time out in Mexico.

“If somebody had told us on Friday or Saturday that we would finish up in the points, even with one point, we’d have signed on for it.

“It just shows that you’ve always got to keep on believing in yourself and pushing. With a little bit of luck, and a fantastic drive from Kevin, we ended up eighth.”

Due to their usual position at the end of a race being towards the bottom end of the running, Steiner says that their 2017 Mexican Grand Prix result felt almost like a victory, especially after the terrible weekend they had endured prior to race day.

“For sure, coming back in the race and finishing eighth, and fighting for eighth and being competitive, it was like a win for us.

“We know that the first six cars we can’t beat anyway and, normally, we’ve got two more teams in front of us.”

Going into the final two races of the season, Haas are involved in a close battle with the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team and Scuderia Toro Rosso for sixth place in the constructor’s championship, and Steiner says they will be trying their utmost to ensure they move ahead of both of their rivals and secure that sixth spot.

“For sure, we try to grab at least one position. It’s very difficult because we’re fighting with teams which are as good, if not better than us.

“Renault is a works team. They’ve got a lot of people working for them. They’ve made good progress over this Nothing is impossible to happen year. They’ve had a few reliability issues lately, which played into our hands, and we took them.

“You cannot predict what is happening. Who would’ve predicted that we would come away with points in Mexico? If you’d told that to someone on Saturday, people would’ve laughed about it.

“Nothing is impossible to happen, everything is possible to happen. I don’t know where it ends up, but I’m sure we’ll put a fight up for it.”

If Haas do manage to bag enough points to move up the order come the end of the season, it would mean they have improved on last year’s result, and that would make 2017 a fantastic year for the American squad.

“A goal would be to finish better than last year, which would be seventh, at least. Can we achieve it? We’re sure going to try.”