Haas Guenther Steiner: “We will for sure try hard in Abu Dhabi”

Haas F1 Team Boss Guenther Steiner feels the American squad have made progress at all levels this season, but is hoping they can maximise their potential at the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, by bagging as many points as possible, and moving up the order in the constructors standings.

“I think points tell something, but not everything. Even if we race the same teams, there are different levels of performance. I wouldn’t have said we’ve gotten better if we had less points, but looking in from the outside, I think we’ve made progress at all levels.

“We wanted to better our position, but at this moment in time we are equal, so sure we will try to get better in Abu Dhabi. I was hoping to better our end-of-season position by one spot.”

Haas currently sit eight in the team standings, but are just six points off sixth place, giving them a very real chance of beating last year’s result of eighth if they can be at the top of their game.

Outscoring the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team and Scuderia Toro Rosso, who currently sit above them, is the American squad’s goal this weekend, and Steiner says they will try their best to make it happen.

“Absolutely. We will have a go at it. In Brazil, without the two accidents on lap one, I think we’d have had a good chance to get some points.

“Then again, we didn’t do it, so it’s just ‘if’ and ‘would’. We will, for sure, try hard in Abu Dhabi.”

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the final race of the 2017 Formula 1 season, but looking ahead to 2018 Steiner says not much has really changed on the design front, except for the shark fin and the addition of the halo.

“The addition of the halo is new to Formula 1, but all the rest of the car stays very similar.

“The regulations have changed very little. Aesthetically, it’s almost nothing, except the halo and the shark fin.

“I think it will look different, but we’ll get used to it pretty quick.”

In terms of how weight and aerodynamics will be affected by the halo, Steiner says it is the same for everyone and just one extra challenge for their design team.

“The weight of the halo is the same for everybody.

“On the aero development, it’s just one more part the aero group has to get into their development program to try to get the best out of it. It’s nothing too special. They’re used to the challenge.

“It’s just a new element introduced into their playing field. They will play with it to try to get it as efficient as they can.”