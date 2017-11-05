Haas Would Reconsider F1 Presence if Results do not Improve within Five years

Gene Haas will not keep his team in Formula 1 in the long term if the results do not start to improve, with the American feeling that if the Haas F1 Team has not improved within five years from where they are now, then the whole project would have been a failure.

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen have a combined forty-seven points across the first eighteen races of the 2017 season, eighteen more than Grosjean and Esteban Gutierrez managed in the team’s rookie campaign in 2016, but Haas feels that this is still short of his expectations.

“I think if after five years we are still way at the back and not where we want to be, then we would have to rethink whether we still want to be in F1,” said Haas to AutoWeek as the team sit eighth in the Constructors’ Championship heading into the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

“But in the five years, there will be opportunities that will manifest themselves that we can take advantage of.

“Hopefully, one of those will be the one that catapults you to at least be mid-team competitive or a little bit better, and from there it is kind of like going up a ladder.

“It’s one step at a time. I would think that in 10 years, we should have the ability to win a race, and if we can’t, I guess we failed.”