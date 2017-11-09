Hamilton a Cut Above the Rest – Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso has stated his case for naming Lewis Hamilton as a standout world champion when compared to his rivals, citing the four time world champion’s success in his junior career as well as his time in F1 as the reason.

Alonso, who was paired with Hamilton at McLaren in 2007, during which time their relationship suffered a number of knockbacks, believes the ups and downs endured by Hamilton put him above the rest of his champion rivals.

“He was able to win in the junior categories before moving into F1,” Alonso told crash.net.

“He already had trophies and championships in his pocket coming and arrived in F1 in every single season performing very competitively apart from one or two with Jenson when he had some issues there.

Alonso also noted the machinery that Hamilton has had at his disposal and his ability to out-perform less than ideal cars.

“Lewis is one of the champions who has been able to win with a dominant car, like the last three years, with a good car, like in 2010 or 2012, and with bad cars like 2009 or 2011. Not all the champions can say that.”