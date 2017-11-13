Hamilton says Brazil “Would Have Been An Easy Win” Were it not for the Qualifying Crash

Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team driver Lewis Hamilton believes he would have easily won the Brazilian Grand Prix had he not had to start from the pit lane following a crash in qualifying.

Hamilton lost control of his Mercedes car in Saturday’s qualifying session, finishing it in the wall without having set a time. This meant he had to start from the pit lane in the race and, whilst many drivers would have struggled to make up positions, an early safety car and a strong performance saw the Brit climb up to finish fourth – though he looked like he could have made the podium.

A late charge saw Hamilton tearing through the field and looking like a potential podium-stander. This ultimately wasn’t to be though, as a lock-up into the first corner whilst challenging for third saw him fall away from eventual third-place finisher Kimi Raikkonen.

“I had a great time, I enjoyed the race very much,” said Hamilton. “I had so much pace today, it would have been an easy win this weekend.

“So on the one side I am disappointed that I put myself in the worst position for today. But yesterday is behind me, today has been very positive, I had fun coming through – it felt like the go-karting days where I would always start in the back in my first year or two.

“My goal today was really to just try and redeem yesterday’s mistake, to make the team proud and get some points back. I was trying to get back to third, I just ran out of tyres in the end. But I enjoyed the battle today and hopefully that continues to show to everyone that I still have a lot of fire in my heart and many, many more races to go.”