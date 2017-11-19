Hansen Flies To Podium in South Africa

Timmy Hansen had arguably his best event of the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship as he came home in second in the 2017 World RX of South Africa.

The Swedish driver set fastest times in both Q1 and Q4 and finished the first day in join third place overall with 2017 FIA World Rallycross Champion Johan Kristoffersson. On Sunday, the Team Peugeot-Hansen driver kept up his pace to win his Semi-Final race and then go on to finish second to Kristoffersson in the Final.

Younger brother Kevin Hansen also made the Supercar Final, having set competitive times over the weekend in the 2016 Peugeot 208 WRX. However he was unable to take the start of the Final due to a mechanical issue.

This final podium of the year help Hansen to finish fifth in the Drivers Championship and it was one that Hansen was really happy with.

“I think South Africa was one of our best performances this season. We were really competitive and I came first in Q1 and Q4 which is the first time this season that I won two qualifying heats,” explained Hansen.

“The first lap of the final itself was pretty virile, too. I fell back a few places so I did my joker lap very quickly. After that, I did everything I could to claw background and I missed out on the win by just a few tenths of a second.”

However the fact remains that Timmy Hansen has not take a win during the 2017 season and its a point that sticks with him, despite having a positive year that has yielded several podium finishes. Hansen is quick to praise the car and the progression he’s made.

“The Peugeot 208 WRX is the best car I have ever driven and to have finished the season without winning a final is so frustrating. Nevertheless, I am pleased with my season and I think I have become a more consistent driver.”

After a difficult season where Team Peugeot-Hansen has not taken a victory since Sebastien Loeb won the 2016 World RX of Latvia, despite many Qualifying races won and fastest times set, Team Principal Kenneth Hansen takes the positives from what was a difficult end to the season.

“Our hopes of winning were still very much intact but Timmy was pushed during the opening corners of the Final and missed out on being first past the flag by less than a second!” explained Hansen.

“That’s so frustrating. All the same, we are very pleased to have come second in the 2017 Teams’ standings. All year long, we gave it the best shot our resources allowed.”