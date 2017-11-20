Hartley looking for first F1 point in Abu Dhabi

Scuderia Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley is looking to cap off a “surreal few months” with a strong result at the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

The Kiwi, who joined the Faenza based squad just three races ago, has also just taken the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship title with Porsche. The German marque are now bowing out of the WEC series, so to be confirmed as a Toro Rosso F1 driver in 2018 having lost that drive, life really could not get much sweeter for Hartley.

“Wow, what a way to end a year… Abu Dhabi will mark the end of a very busy and surreal few months for me!”

The 28-year-old now feels completely comfortable driving the STR12, and is gaining more and more confidence with every race, despite his recent technical woes. Settling in with the team has also helped him to perform at his best.

“This will be my fourth Formula 1 Grand Prix of my career and I have to say that I’ve been feeling more and more comfortable in the Toro Rosso F1 car if I compare it to the first time I drove it.

“I now feel right at home within the team too, which is always a nice feeling to have.”

The Yas Marina Circuit is one that the Kiwi knows well having driven it previously in other motorsport series. With experience on his side, Hartley is hoping he can bag his first Formula 1 point in Abu Dhabi, and end the season the way he means to go on in 2018.

“Abu Dhabi is a track I have raced and tested on in other categories and I remain optimistic that I can score my first F1 point!”