Honda’s Yusuke Hasegawa: “PU set-up will be key”

Honda Head of F1 Project, Yusuke Hasegawa, says strong PU set-up will be vital to enjoying a strong race at this weekend’s 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Japanese engineer is confident the McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team can keep their momentum from the 2017 Mexican Grand Prix, where driver Fernando Alonso bagged a solid point despite having started from the back of the grid, going and bring home an even better result at Interlagos on Sunday.

“Last time out in Mexico ended with a positive atmosphere in the team after Fernando snatched an all-important championship point. We’re now looking to maintain that momentum as we head to Interlagos.”

The Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace is undoubtedly a tricky circuit for any team and driver, which is why Hasegawa believes Honda need to be on top of their game this weekend, to give Alonso and team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne every chance on race day.

“The legendary Autódromo José Carlos Pace is a relatively short, albeit challenging, track. It is highly technical with a variety of swooping corners and elevation changes, and overtaking is notoriously tricky. PU set-up will be key to ensuring good driveability throughout the lap.”

Honda are extremely popular in Brazil, due to their association with local icon Ayrton Senna, and they are hoping to give the fans something to cheer about this weekend, with a positive result ahead of the final round of the season in Abu Dhabi.

“Brazil will always be a special place for Honda due to our great history with Ayrton Senna. We receive a warm welcome from the fans every time we go there, and hopefully we can show them a good race.”