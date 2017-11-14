Joshua Mason Becomes First 2018 BRDC F3 Signing

A week after Lanan Racing announced they had alright signed two drivers over Twitter, the BRDC British F3 Championship team has revealed the first of the names to be Joshua Mason. The 15-year-old will make the step up from the national karting scene next year.

Mason only made his first steps into karting last year, ending his first season as the Junior Rotax Rookie champion. He’s also made appearances in the Buckmore Park Club Championship and the x30 Karting Category.

Joining Lanan on a two year contract, he’ll look to spend the first year honing his skills as he attempts to prove himself in cars for the first time.

Mason commented: “I’m really looking forward to racing in the BRDC British F3 Championship over the next two seasons with Lanan Racing.

“We evaluated our options and we preferred the BRDC British F3 Tatuus Cosworth car and the championship based on engineering and the excellent value for money and I’m keen to test myself against national and international drivers. I look forward to working with the team and learning about racing single seaters in my first year, and then pushing on in 2019.”

Lanan Racing Team Principal Graham Johnson said: “We’re very pleased to be working with Joshua for the next two years. With our experience and track record of developing drivers we are very confident we will be able to help him reach his full potential in 2018 and then in 2019 we will look to take another step forward.”