Kevin Magnussen: “By the time I saw Ricciardo it was too late”

It was a disappointing 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix for Haas F1 Team driver Kevin Magnussen, who saw his race over after the first few corners.

The Dane went three cars wide with McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team driver Stoffel Vandoorne and Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo at Turn 3, but as Magnussen squeezed Vandoorne wide, he in turn pushed Ricciardo out onto the grass, causing the Australian to spin, making contact with Vandoorne, who collided with Magnussen and the rest is history.

The Dane broke his front suspension, with the damage too severe to allow him to continue or return to the pits for repair, bringing his race to an abrupt halt before the first lap had ended.

Magnussen stated he had no idea Ricciardo was on the outside of Vandoorne when vying for position, and by the time he realised, it was too late to adjust his line.

Although it was a frustrating end to the Brazilian Grand Prix for Magnussen, he conceded that it was just one of those days.

“I really need to study the replay. From my side, we were three-wide through the corner. There was contact with (Stoffel) Vandoorne who then had contact with (Daniel) Ricciardo.

“I broke my front suspension, so it wasn’t the best. If I’d realized earlier that Ricciardo was on the outside of Vandoorne, then perhaps I’d have given more room, but by the time I saw Ricciardo it was too late. I’d already carried the speed.

“It’s tough and very frustrating when it happens, but that’s racing.”