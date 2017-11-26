Kimi Raikkonen: “Fifth position is far from ideal”

Kimi Raikkonen was beaten to fourth position on the grid by Red Bull Racing‘s Daniel Ricciardo in the dying moments of qualifying today at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The Finn admitted to having a tough qualifying, especially with the tyres after having done some laps in Q1. He will start in fifth, and team-mate Sebastian Vettel in third in the last race of the 2017 Formula One Season.

Despite the struggles Raikkonen had putting together a perfect lap, he felt that, on the whole, the car was good to handle throughout the day. But he couldn’t manage to get the tyres to work for him on the flying laps, commenting that he couldn’t ‘trust’ them.

“It was not an easy qualifying and fifth position is far from ideal,” commented Raikkonen.

“The car felt good all day, I had good feelings. In Q1 we did few laps and it was very easy, but then it got tricky with the tyres. For whatever reason, I struggled to make them work and trust them on a flying lap. In some runs, they were ok, then in another one, it was more difficult. It was a bit of a guessing game.”

Raikkonen is prepared for it to be a difficult race. Both Ferraris were off the pace of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, and so he knows the start will be the best place to make any sort of move on them.

“I’m sure that tomorrow the race is not going to be easy. The start is the easiest place to overtake, but even after that the race is far from over.”