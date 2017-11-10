Kimi Raikkonen: “We are here to fight for the win and do the best we can”

Kimi Raikkonen insists that despite both championships having gone the way of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team this season, Scuderia Ferrari will continue to fight to the bitter end for race wins and podium finishes.

The Finn, who has yet to claim a victory since his return to Ferrari back in 2014, has finished on the podium in the past two races in the United States and Mexico, and Raikkonen will be looking to consolidate his fifth place in the championship and close the fourteen-point gap to Daniel Ricciardo in fourth.

Raikkonen has fond memories of the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, taking victory and the Drivers’ Championship at the track back in 2007, and he says the weather can have a dramatic effect on the result, as was proved in Brazil twelve months ago.

“Interlagos is a nice track, a short one with not so many corners,” said Raikkonen. “Racing is quite tricky here and usually a lot happens.

“I had some good races and some bad ones, but it’s always been very interesting. The weather can change very quickly and, on track, we’re all very close to one another because of the short lap time.

“Although both championships are now decided, our aim is still the same; as at any other race, we are here to fight for the win and do the best we can. Then at the end of the season we’ll see where we end up.”