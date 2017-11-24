Kimi Raikkonen Says Ferrari Will “Try to do Everything Better” in 2018

Scuderia Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen says that the team’s result is “far from what we wanted,”, and that “next year we’ll try to do everything better.”

Ferrari have had a strong car all season, at times able to show-up the usually-dominant Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, however weren’t able to generate the points to turn the car into a championship winner. This has left Ferrari in a precarious position in the Driver’s Championship, with Kimi able to leapfrog Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo for fourth place, whilst Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel could be beaten to second by Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas.

As the Formula 1 circus heads to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for the final race of the season, Kimi says that despite the pressure and opportunity heading into the last race, the preparation and attitude towards the race doesn’t change within the team.

“There’s still one race to go, but our approach to the weekend is always the same.

“Our aim and preparation don’t change. I think that this year we’ve had a good car, which has been strong almost everywhere. Depending on circuits and conditions one day you can have the best car and on another day it might be another car doing better.”

“For me, the final result of this season is far from what we wanted, but this is how it turned out to be. We had some good races and some others where we had issues or did not finish.

As for next year, Kimi’s keeping the team’s plans close to his chest – preferring not to speak too much on what they plan to do to take the challenge to Mercedes in 2018, though he’s confident he knows what needs to be done.

“Next year we’ll try to do everything better”.