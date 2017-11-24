Kimi Raikkonen: “Today, it was not easy to put a good lap together.”

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Kimi Raikkonen felt as though it was difficult to put together a great lap around the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi during today’s Free Practice Sessions.

The Finn finished fourth fastest in both Free Practice One and Two, behind Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel both times, and one or the other Red Bull Racing driver.

He acknowledged that today was the day to make progress and changes with the set-up of the car, especially in the second practice session, which takes place at the same time as the race.

Raikkonen did feel pleased with the car through some sections of the track but was not able to put a lap together like team-mate Sebastian Vettel, who was first and second in the two practice sessions respectively.

“On Friday, we always try to make progress in the set-up of the car,” commented Raikkonen.

“For sure there are things we have to improve; there is some work to be done, but that’s the normal story.

Today, it was not easy to put a good lap together; the car felt very good in some places, while in some others it could have been better. It’s too early to have a clear idea; later this evening we’ll analyze all the data that we gathered in both sessions and we’ll try to do our best over the weekend.”