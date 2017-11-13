Kristoffersson Ends Perfect Season in South Africa

To think, it all began back in January.

The announcement of Johan Kristoffersson and Petter Solberg as teams-mates for the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship at the newly setup PSRX Volkswagen Team Sweden.

Eleven months later and Kristoffersson has taken a record seventh win by securing victory in the inaugural World RX of South Africa after finishing as Top Qualifier, taking the win in Semi-Final One and winning the Supercar Final.

Its been quite the finish to a season that has yielded the FIA World Rallycross Drivers Championship for the Swedish driver and the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Teams Championship for team owner Petter Solberg and his outfit.

Don’t forget that this time last year, Kristoffersson finished second only to Mattias Ekstrom in Argentinaand vowed to be World Champion in 2017. Twelve months later, he stands as the newest Champion in World RX.

Kristoffersson was overjoyed with the win and how his season has progressed.

“This season has been just incredible, I can’t believe what we have achieved,” explained Kristoffersson. “Again, I have to thank Petter and all of the team – together we have been so strong for all of this year.”

“I thought this was possible when we talked before the season started, but to deliver like this is amazing. This is a fantastic way to end the season, this seventh win means I have more than 50 per cent of the victories – that’s not a bad year!”

For Solberg, sadly he missed out on second place in the Drivers Championship overall, but the achievements of 2017 far outweigh the final finishing positions at the end of the year.

The goal this year was to secure the Teams Championship and that happened at the World RX of Latvia, a moment that Petter will treasure for a long time to come. However not getting the Silver is something that leaves him a little disappointed after such a record breaking season.

One thing is for sure though, Solberg is proud of both Kristoffersson’s and the Teams achievements.

“Of course it’s a little bit disappointing not to take the silver,” said the Norwegian driver. “But just look at where we are with this team that didn’t even exist this time last year! I am so proud of what we have done.”

“Johan has broken so many records this year and the whole team, everybody in PSRX Volkswagen Sweden has worked and played so hard – this weekend and this year is because of them and I can’t thank them all enough.”