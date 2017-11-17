Lack of Entries force Cancellation of World Series Formula V8 3.5 in 2018

The World Series Formula V8 3.5 championship will not continue in 2018, with the promoters citing the ‘continuous and alarming drop’ in driver entries as the main reason.

Just ten entrants are racing this weekend in the 2017 season finale at the Bahrain International Circuit, following the decision of Teo Martin Motorsport and Il Barone Rampante not to attend, despite the championship being on the support package of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The number of entrants has dropped significantly since Renault withdrew its support of the championship at the end of 2015, with the like of DAMS, Arden Motorsport, Strakka Racing, Tech 1 Racing, International Draco Racing, Comtec Racing, Carlin and Pons Racing all opting to leave either then or at the end of 2016.

RPM-MKTG, which has run the championship since its inception as World Series by Nissan in 1998, remains proud of their achievements during their time in charge, which has included seeing the likes of Marc Gene, Fernando Alonso, Franck Montagny, Ricardo Zonta, Heikki Kovalainen, Robert Kubica, Giedo van der Garde, Kevin Magnussen and Carlos Sainz Jr. win the title and reach Formula 1, while current F1 stars Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Stoffel Vandoorne and Brendon Hartley all plied their trade at some point in the series.

Despite the championship not running next season, RPM-MKTG has not ruled out bringing the series back in the future should teams, drivers and sponsors become interested again, but for the time being, the 2017 champion will be the last for the current inception of World Series Formula V8 3.5.