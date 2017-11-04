Lamy Credits Dalla Lana for GTE Am Pole in Shanghai

Pedro Lamy and Paul Dalla Lana took pole position in GTE Am class for the 6 Hours of Shanghai on Saturday, with the #98 Aston Martin Racing beating the #77 Dempsey-Proton Racing by four-tenths of a second.

With the #95 taking GTE Pro pole, Aston Martin secured a double pole at the Shanghai International Circuit, with Lamy feeling that Dalla Lana made the difference during his run.

“I am very happy,” said Lamy. “The car was great and we were able to put in a very good lap. I did OK but Paul did a great job and this pole position is down to his lap.”

Dalla Lana, who shares the car with Lamy and Mathias Lauda, says the point they won for pole position in China will aid them as they fight for the GTE Am title, with just six points separating the top three with only this round and the finale in Bahrain to come.

“The championship is really close and every point will count,” said Dalla Lana. “We have a big fight over the next couple of races and we will have to see how it goes tomorrow.

“But for today I am very happy we are on pole again and it is good to be back fight again. We have a good car for tomorrow, so thank to the team.”