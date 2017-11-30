Lance Stroll to compete in 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona with Jackie Chan DCR JOTA

Williams Martini Racing’s Lance Stroll will compete in teh 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona in January with the Jackie Chan DCR JOTA LMP2 team.

Joining sportscar stars Felix Rosenqvist, Robin Frijns and Daniel Juncadella in the Oreca-Gibson LMP2, Stroll will take on the famous endurance challenge as he goes up against a strong field, including fellow Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso.

“We are going to Daytona to enjoy, compete and of course try and win. I always want to be best and most competitive I can be.” said Stroll.

“I’ll be out there with some of my buddies in the same car and it is going to be a pleasure to do this race again as I just love to race. We are the four young guns so it will be great fun I’m sure because we go way back together. A big part of Daytona is who you share the car with so I’m really looking forward to it.”

In a slight dig at Formula 1, Stroll mentioned he was looking forward to the pure racing challenge that Daytona brings.

“There won’t be any fuel or tyre management to worry about, and it will be racing hard and racing in traffic which I will enjoy. I’ve heard a lot of great things about the Jackie Chan DCR JOTA team so I can’t wait to be a part of it.

“I am really grateful to Williams Martini Racing for realising I want to keep my racing sharpness through the winter and letting me race at Daytona.”

David Clark, Director of JOTA Group added, “The collection of talent that we have been able to secure for the Rolex 24 at Daytona is very exciting. As a team this shows the trust in quality that the Jackie Chan DCR JOTA team can bring to the best endurance races in the world.

“Lance, Felix, Daniel and Robin are a collection of some of the finest young talents to emerge in recent years. To have them all in the same car for such an important race like the Rolex 24 at Daytona is an important milestone in JOTA’s history.

“What Lance has achieved in his short career has been super impressive and he is clearly a quality racer and has a great future ahead of him. It will be fantastic to have him in the team.”