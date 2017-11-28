Lance Stroll: “Nothing worked this weekend”

Stroll endured a difficult final race of the season, but still took the positives from the season. Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Lance Stroll suffered a torrid weekend in the Formula 1 season ending 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, saying that “nothing worked this weekend.”

The Canadian started the race in fifteenth place, but went backwards during the 55 laps of the Yas Marina circuit, coming home last in 18th place.

He said: “it was not a good race today. I hate to be negative, but nothing worked this weekend so I just couldn’t get the tyres switched on and I was just lost out there.

“We weren’t in the race today. We had three pit-stops and still it didn’t work.

“The last two weekends were ones to forget and before that, we were doing just fine. We need to understand what exactly went wrong.”

The 18-year-old was sure that his problems were “tyre related,” and went on to say that “we are missing a huge chunk of lap time and it is coming from somewhere because before that I was confident in the car.”

Despite a difficult race in Abu Dhabi and the preceding event in Brazil, Stroll was upbeat in looking back at his first campaign in F1.

Graduating straight from Formula 3, many were critical of the decision to promote him so quickly, as he bypassed Formula 2, but Stroll acquitted himself well.

Stroll said: “I want to say a big thank you to the team for everything this year, because the highlights have been incredible, especially in Baku and Monza.

“We have had great races, finished in the points seven times, so it is a big thank you to them for all their hard work and I have been proud to be a part of this team.”

In Baku, Stroll became the youngest ever driver to claim a podium place, when he finished third and during the atrocious weather conditions during qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, he earned himself a front-row start, once grid penalties had been applied.

After starting the season with three straight retirements, his first points finish came during his home Grand Prix in Montreal, the seventh round of the season.

He followed that with the podium in Baku, and went onto score points on a further five occasions to haul a total of 40 points and take 12th in the driver standings.