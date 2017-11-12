Lewis Hamilton: “I’m not really sure what happened”

Lewis Hamilton will start from the pit lane in today’s Brazilian Grand Prix due to a crash early on in yesterday’s qualifying session, with his team breaking parc ferme to ensure the Briton’s car will be ready for the 71-lap race.

Hamilton didn’t make it out of Q1 and so will start the race last, but looked to have the pace to challenge for pole prior to that. It was, in fact it was his Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team team-mate Valtteri Bottas who grabbed his third career pole, just ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

The Brit didn’t really know what happened to cause the crash, but has held his hands up and admitted full responsibility for it. However, he does see it as an opportunity for a good race, with both he and Daniel Ricciardo displaced on the grid – meaning plenty of overtaking and racing opportunities.

“I’m not really sure what happened, it all happened very quickly, but I take full responsibility,” commented Hamilton. “Of course, today is not the result that I would hope for, but challenges are what make life interesting and overcoming them makes life meaningful.

It is unfortunate – but it is what it is. I am just going to try to take the bubble of negativity that comes from that experience, learn from it, and move forward.

Years ago, I came from quite far behind and had a great race, so I will try to have as much fun as possible tomorrow.”