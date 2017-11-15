Lopez: “We Really Want to Finish in a Positive Way”

Despite minimal success compared to their garage partners this year, the #7 Toyota GAZOO Racing squad will hope to finish the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship in top form.

In what has sadly become a regular story for Toyota, success for one car did not transfer into success for the other in 2017 with the #7 picking up just three podiums finishes this season. They have recorded four poles though and with Porsche pulling out for next season, they’ll look to consolidate themselves at the 6 Hours of Bahrain, as they attempt a title fight for the Super Season.

Hisatake Murata, the Team President said: “Porsche has proved their strength with another World Championship so they are clearly tough competitors. We will be pushing as hard as possible to give the fans an exciting battle for the final LMP1 competition between TOYOTA and Porsche. After our strong performances in Fuji and Shanghai, we are ready to fight in Bahrain.”

This sentiment for a strong finale would be echoed by the drivers, as Mike Conway lead the affections, saying: “Bahrain is one of my favourite races so I am looking forward to going there and hopefully getting the win for car #7.

“We have been pushing for that all year. We have had four pole positions so we have to convert that to a win at some point. We learned a lot in Shanghai about tyre wear and Bahrain is a similar circuit in that regard, so hopefully that will be to our advantage.”

His first year of LMP1 has hardly been smooth for José María López, with the WTCC champion arguably being the root cause for a few poor results. Though as Toyota debate to keep him for next season, the Argentine is determined to prove himself in the Gulf state.

Speaking before the event, he said; “I know the Bahrain track from my time in GP2 and I enjoy it; I can’t wait to experience the TS050 HYBRID there. For the final race of the season we really want to finish in a positive way.

“Our car has been quick in the last two races so we expect to be competitive again in Bahrain but Porsche is pushing hard as well so we know it will be another tough fight.”