Magnussen looking to outscore Renault and Toro Rosso in Brazil

Haas F1 Team driver Kevin Magnussen is hoping to replicate the American squad’s excellent result in Mexico, where they picked up eighth place and four points, at this weekend’s 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Having had a bad weekend prior to race day in Mexico last time out, the Dane did not think finishing in the points would be a possibility. Nevertheless, Haas pushed themselves to the limits to finish strongly, and Magnussen says that effort shows you should never give up in this sport.

“After a difficult Saturday, where we were all pretty down after qualifying so badly, it was awesome to get a good result and come back strong on Sunday.

“It’s really tough in Formula 1 and car performance plays a massive part in what result you’re going to get. After the poor qualifying we had, it showed we weren’t quite on top of the performance, and we didn’t think we were going to get points. On Sunday we delivered – almost over-delivered – to finish eighth and get those four points.

“The result on Sunday showed that you should never give up, no matter what has happened leading up to the race. You can always over-perform and get something out of it, even if it looks bad. It shows what the team is made of.”

The main aim for the American squad now is to finish as high up the order in the constructor’s standings as they can. They currently sit just one point behind the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team in seventh place, and are just six points adrift of Scuderia Toro Rosso in sixth, and Magnussen will be giving it everything to help the American squad finish ahead of both.

“It’s only one point now to Renault for seventh in the constructor’s championship, and it’s only six points to Toro Rosso. It’s extremely close and anything can happen in these last two races.

“We just need to be on top of everything and get everything out of it that we can. It’s not going to be easy. Those teams are doing well and they’re tough competitors.”