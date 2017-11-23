Malcolm Wilson: “This has been an absolutely incredible season for the team”

M-Sport Team Principal Malcolm Wilson OBE says that his team should be proud of what its achieved this season after dominating in the World Rally Championship.

The Cumbrian squad won titles in the drivers, co-drivers and manufactures championships in 2017 and M-Sport boss Wilson was full of praise for his team when speaking after Rally Mexico last weekend. He said:

“We have produced a car that can reliably perform on any surface, and every single member of the team has put their all into everything they have done”

He added: “This success wouldn’t have been possible were it not for them and I really am so proud of the passionate and dedicated workforce that we have here at M-Sport.”

As well as Sebastian Ogier claiming the drivers championship in his first season for the team, he and his departing teammate Ott Tänak, along with Rally GB winner Elfyn Evans, showed that the new-for-2017 Ford Fiesta WRC was definitely the car to beat across the year, with the trio taking five victories and M-Sport having at least one car on the podium on every event.

With Tänak departing for Toyota for the 2018 season, Wilson was also quoted of saying: “To have Ott and Martin (Järveoja) complete our full set of podiums was great and the perfect end to what has been a very special relationship.”

“It isn’t easy to say goodbye, but I will say thank you for all that they have done this year. They’ve been such an integral part of our success, and we all wish them the best in their new adventures next season.”

The 2018 FIA World Rally Championship begins with Rallye Monte Carlo between January 25-28 2018.