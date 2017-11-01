Manor to race in LMP1 class with Ginetta for WEC 2018/2019 superseason

The CEFC Manor TRS Racing team has announced that they will move up to the LMP1 class of the World Endurance Championship with Ginetta in 2018, having completed two FIA WEC seasons running in the LMP2 prototype class, with Oreca.

Manor will enter the LMP1 programme with the all-new Ginetta LMP1 prototype, after the Leeds based constructor made the decision to enter the top-tier of WEC, and started work on a new privateer car last year.

Manor Team Principal, John Booth, commented on how he felt the time was now right for the squad to make the jump up to the top division, having gained valuable experience over the last two years.

“We are very happy to be entering the LMP1 category of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

“We have been learning this championship for the last two years and we are confident that the time is now right for us to step-up to the LMP1 category.

“We have known the people at Ginetta for many years and we believe that, working together, we will be able to develop a competitive LMP1 package.”

We are pleased to announce we will be racing in LMP1 for the 2018/19 super season #WEC pic.twitter.com/I0mdpcHiXA — ManorWEC (@ManorWEC) November 1, 2017

Ginetta Boss Lawrence Tomlinson was thrilled with the collaboration that brings the two Yorkshire names together.

“I am delighted with the confirmation of the selection by TRS Racing and Manor Endurance Racing of the Ginetta LMP1 for their programme.

“The opportunities for all involved here are tremendous, for Ginetta, for the team, and for their backers. To take on endurance racing at this level is one of the toughest technical challenges in the world.

“It’s great to have a racing partner who relishes those challenges just as much as we do.”

So far, there has been no confirmation from Manor on which engine they will be running, in what is being billed as the 2018/2019 WEC ‘superseason’, nor has there been any word on who will make up their driver line-up next year.

Manor Endurance Racing Sporting Director, Graeme Lowdon, is certainly looking forward to the challenge that is ahead of them however.

“I think that the LMP1 category provides a fantastic challenge for us but we can rely on a lot of experience gained over the years, in particular those spent in Formula 1, relating to the management of the design, research, testing and development processes that are so important for a successful LMP1 team.”