Marco Sørensen: “We’re really happy to get this pole”

Danish drivers Marco Sørensen and Nicky Thiim claimed pole position for the 6 Hours of Shanghai for the #95 Aston Martin Racing team on Saturday, with the duo ending 0.219 seconds clear of the #92 Porsche GT Team.

Sørensen was expecting to have a strong Qualifying session around the Shanghai International Circuit after a positive final practice earlier in the day, particularly over one lap.

“We’re really happy to get this pole,” said Sørensen. “I think our car works really well, as do the Dunlop tyres, over one lap.

“After FP3 we kinda expected this result but it came a little bit closer in qualifying, but we have pole so we are really happy.”

Thiim says it is a ‘great feeling’ to come out on top in Qualifying, especially with the pressure of getting the lap in with new tyres and low fuel, but Sunday’s six hour race will be a completely different challenge for the team.

“It’s quite hard when you come out on new tyres and low fuel to deliver the one lap,” said Thiim. “You can always find a little bit here and there.

“It’s a great feeling and I am happy for the team for what we have achieved today but it’s a six hour race tomorrow, a long way.”