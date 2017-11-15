Marcus Ericsson: “It Was an Entertaining Race”

After one of his more impressive performances of the 2017 season, Sauber F1 Team‘s Marcus Ericsson found the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix “entertaining” on his way to a thirteenth place finish, one place better than his team-mate Pascal Wehrlein.

On Pirelli’s Soft tyres, Ericsson ran as high as eleventh in the opening and chaotic stages of the race, eventually switching to the Super-Soft tyres on lap forty-four and enjoyed a race long battle with his team-mate and the Williams Martini Racing car of Lance Stroll.

Despite struggling with intermittent balance issues, Ericsson believes his performance at Interlagos was good step forward.

“It was an entertaining race,” said Ericsson. “The start was quite messy, but I managed to pick my way through, gaining a few positions.

“Unfortunately, I struggled with the balance of the car during the first stint on soft tyres. After changing to supersoft tyres, I felt good again, as the balance of the car and the grip conditions were back to normal.

“My second stint was good. It is unfortunate that I got stuck behind Lance (Stroll). It was difficult to overtake him. Still, in the second half of the race we could put in a good performance.”