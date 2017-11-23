Marcus Ericsson: “We Have Been Making Progress”

Marcus Ericsson believes his Sauber F1 Team car has improved as he prepares for this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Swedish driver is yet to score a point in 2017 but is happy to see the car improving in the last few weekends as he aims to right that in the season finale.

“It is positive to see that we have been making some progress over the last few race weekends, and I will do everything to make sure that we continue to work in the right direction.” Said Ericsson.

Ericsson has finished fourteenth and fifteenth in his two previous visits to the Yas Marina Circuit and enjoys visiting the track.

“Abu Dhabi is a great location, and a city rich with culture and tradition.” Said the Swede. “The Yas Marina Circuit is a fun one, and the atmosphere and fans are always great there.

“It is usually a spectacular end to the season there, so I look forward to this race weekend.”