Marko Playing Peacemaker between Toro Rosso and Renault

Helmut Marko has stepped in to become peacemaker as the Red Bull motorsport advisor attempts to defuse the rising tension between Scuderia Toro Rosso and their Renault engine suppliers.

Following first practice on Friday, where both Brendon Hartley and Pierre Gasly endured yet more engine issues, Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul commented that he believed the way Toro Rosso operated the engine contributed to the recent failures.

However, Toro Rosso responded ahead of final practice on Saturday, insisting they have not done anything differently in recent races and the issues must lie with the engine manufacturer.

Subsequent tension between the two parties was evident as heated talks between Marko and Abiteboul took place in the paddock, and Marko has now issued a statement attempting to ease that tension between team and engine supplier.

“Over the last 10 years, many successful, we have been through every emotion with our current engine supplier,” said Marko. “As usual at the end of another long season, emotions are running high but it is a valued relationship and will remain so.

“There has never been any question that we have not been treated fairly and equitably by our engine suppliers. And that is still true today.”